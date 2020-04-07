© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

N-95 Masks Have Arrived at Orlando International Airport, But Are There Enough?

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
Photo: Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa @jramos10
Photo: Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa @jramos10

A union leader representing TSA officers at the Orlando International Airport is calling on the agency to provide more protective gear. That’s as another officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of officers with the virus to eleven.

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia, in an email to staff, says the last time the newly diagnosed officer was at the checkpoint was March 19th.

Union President Deb Hanna says the number of cases will continue to rise unless TSA provides more than the 5,000 masks they've already sent.

Otherwise, she says each worker might only get one mask that they would have to reuse, increasing their risk of exposure.

“The masks are supposed to be used either intermittent or continuous for about eight hours. Our guys are using them three to four days because there's not enough.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/deb-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Hanna said the problem is there is nowhere locally that management at the airport can buy more masks.

“I spoke to one of the management last night and he said if I knew where to get them I would get them myself he said but they're just not available.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13002_TSA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it continues to deep-clean commonly used areas and recommends employees practice good hygiene and stay home if they’re sick. 

Eleven works have fallen ill at Orlando International Airport with the virus.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details