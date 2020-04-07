© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Concessions Workers at Orlando International Airport File Complaint With OSHA Against Employer HMSHost

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
Photo: Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao
Photo: Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao

Concessions workers at Orlando International Airport have filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration against their employer. HMSHost employs more than 800 workers at 27 food outlets in the airport. 

In the complaint, 35 workers allege the company has violated OSHA safety standards and failed to protect them against the coronavirus.  

Furloughed Starbucks worker Rosanny Tejeda says no protective barriers have been put up and there are no marks on the floor to help customers stay six feet apart. 

“We don’t have any masks. We don’t have any hand sanitizer provided by the company. We have gloves, but we’re not encouraged to use them.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/rosany-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

While furloughed Sbarro’s cashier Maria Gonzalez says at an anti-union meeting in March, bosses didn’t observe social distancing between employees. 

“There were like twelve people in the room and they still didn’t say how important it is to keep a distance because of the coronavirus going on.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13004_OSHA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

In a statement, HMSHost said employees have access to training and protective gear. They said they plan on implementing wellness checks for all workers including temperature checks.
