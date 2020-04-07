© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Astronaut Mike Massimino's "Unlikely" Journey To Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
Astronaut Mike Massimino looks into the Space Shuttle while on a spacewalk to service the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA
While many of us are struggling with the new normal of quarantining and self-isolating, for NASA astronauts — it’s a part of the job. We’ll catch up with retired NASA astronaut Mike Massimino about the importance of quarantining for space travelers, and the lessons he learned while isolated from his family during his two missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

We’ll also talk about his book, “Spaceman: An Astronaut's Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe” which has now been adapted to a young adult novel, about how he became an astronaut in the first place.

Then, with so many of us staying at home -- what can we do to pass the time? Our panel of expert physicists say now’s a great time to do some stargazing. A crash course in backyard astronomy from our expert scientists.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
