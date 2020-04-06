Volusia County is Getting Two Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Sites, Already has 2,500 Kits in Place

Volusia County residents will soon be able to get tested for coronavirus at two drive-up testing sites.

Republican State Representative David Santiago of Deltona says he’s working with private labs to get the sites up and running.

Santiago says he wants to expand testing to people who don't fit CDC guidelines for testing.

“I’m hoping that if someone has even minor symptoms or been exposed to someone who had COVID-19 that they're eligible for the test.”

Santiago says the sites should be open by the start of next week at the latest. He says they will be located on the east and west sides of the county.

And he says they already have several thousand starter kits thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The governor’s office has been very helpful. They’ve sent an initial 2,500 kits to be a starter for us. That’s being delivered.”

Currently, testing can only be performed in the county at the office of a primary care physician. The physician needs to order a kit, perform the test, and then ship it to a state lab for processing.

The Florida Department of Health reports Volusia County has 151 cases of coronavirus in patients between the ages of 17 and 89. There have been two deaths and 35 hospitalizations.



