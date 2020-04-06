SeaWorld CEO Resigns After 5 Months In Position

SeaWorld is searching for a CEO, again. Sergio Rivera resigned after holding the job for only 5 months.

Rivera signed on as CEO back in November under a 3 year contract. Rivera said he resigned because of disagreements over the Board’s involvement in the decision making at the company.

His resignation makes this the fourth turnover in leadership in the last 3 years. His predecessor, Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha, resigned in September 2019 after serving only 7 months as CEO.

Marc Swanson, Chief Financial Officer at SeaWorld, will once again step in as Interim CEO.

The leadership shakeup comes as SeaWorld furloughed more than 90% of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic. SeaWorld Entertainment operates multiple theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica.