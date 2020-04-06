© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SeaWorld CEO Resigns After 5 Months In Position

By Talia Blake
Published April 6, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Photo: NeONBRAND @neonbrand

SeaWorld is searching for a CEO, again. Sergio Rivera resigned after holding the job for only 5 months. 

Rivera signed on as CEO back in November under a 3 year contract. Rivera said he resigned because of disagreements over the Board’s involvement in the decision making at the company. 

His resignation makes this the fourth turnover in leadership in the last 3 years.  His predecessor, Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha, resigned in September 2019 after serving only 7 months as CEO. 

 Marc Swanson, Chief Financial Officer at SeaWorld, will once again step in as Interim CEO.

The leadership shakeup comes as SeaWorld furloughed more than 90% of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic. SeaWorld Entertainment operates multiple theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica.

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
