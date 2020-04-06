© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Sanford International Airport Reports No Coronavirus Cases in Workers, While Cases at Orlando International Airport Continue to Rise

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Photo: Patrick Tomasso @iampatrickt
Photo: Patrick Tomasso @iampatrickt

Orlando Sanford International Airport says there are no coronavirus cases among workers at the airport. 

That’s in contrast to Orlando International Airport where ten TSA workers have tested positive for the virus. 


In a press conference Monday, Orlando Sanford International CEO Diane Crews said that to her knowledge there were no documented coronavirus cases at the airport. 

Crews says employees are working from home as much as possible, and at risk workers have been furloughed with pay. 

“Particularly during this public health emergency, airports play an essential role in transporting medical and emergency equipment and personnel. And the FAA absolutely continues to expect that all airports will operate safely and stay open.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13005-clip.wav"][/audio]

Still, Crews says the number of flights at the airport has been greatly reduced.

She says money from the federal government will help the airport recover from the impact of the pandemic. 

“The CARES Act will provide $10 billion dollars in relief funding for our nation’s airports. We are presently awaiting details from the FAA as to how and when those funds will be made available.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13006-clip.wav"][/audio]

Orlando Sanford International is not currently participating in the coronavirus screening program implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis for passengers from the tri-state area. 

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details