Orlando Sanford International Airport Reports No Coronavirus Cases in Workers, While Cases at Orlando International Airport Continue to Rise

Orlando Sanford International Airport says there are no coronavirus cases among workers at the airport.

That’s in contrast to Orlando International Airport where ten TSA workers have tested positive for the virus.





In a press conference Monday, Orlando Sanford International CEO Diane Crews said that to her knowledge there were no documented coronavirus cases at the airport.

Crews says employees are working from home as much as possible, and at risk workers have been furloughed with pay.

“Particularly during this public health emergency, airports play an essential role in transporting medical and emergency equipment and personnel. And the FAA absolutely continues to expect that all airports will operate safely and stay open.”

Still, Crews says the number of flights at the airport has been greatly reduced.

She says money from the federal government will help the airport recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“The CARES Act will provide $10 billion dollars in relief funding for our nation’s airports. We are presently awaiting details from the FAA as to how and when those funds will be made available.”

Orlando Sanford International is not currently participating in the coronavirus screening program implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis for passengers from the tri-state area.

