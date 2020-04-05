Brevard County drive-through test sites open Monday for residents who meet certain criteria

Brevard county is offering drive-through testing within the county through two providers. Both will require residents to make an appointment before showing up.

Florida Department of Health is offering testing at location in north, central and south Brevard. Residents must have COVID-19 symptoms — which includes a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath. To get the test they must also meet one of the following:





Age 65 or older

Have an underlying health condition

Are a first responder

Have a prescription from a medical doctor.

To schedule an appointment at a FDOH testing site, call 321-454-7141.

Omni Healthcare is also offering testing at its Melbourne location. Residents seeking a test must meet on of the following criteria:





Have a low grade fever or cough

Over 45 years old with one chronic illness

Over 60 years old

First responder

Healthcare worker

Publix or Winn Dixie employee

To schedule an appointment with Omni Healthcare, call 321-802-5515 or 321-727-1973 or visit www.covid19testbrevard.com. Insurance will be billed for testing.

There were 77 reported cases of COVID-19 in Brevard as of Sunday.