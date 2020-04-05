© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County drive-through test sites open Monday for residents who meet certain criteria

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
File photo: Medical technician writes down patient information during COVID-19 testing. Photo: U.S. Air Force
86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs
/
Staff Sgt. Maxime Copley, 86th Medical Group independent duty medical technician, writes down patient information in the Ramstein Medical Clinic’s COVID-19 screening drive-thru at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 31, 2020. The 86th MDG transformed their main parking area to expedite testing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

Brevard county is offering drive-through testing within the county through two providers. Both will require residents to make an appointment before showing up.

Florida Department of Health is offering testing at location in north, central and south Brevard. Residents must have COVID-19 symptoms — which includes a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath. To get the test they must also meet one of the following:


  • Age 65 or older

  • Have an underlying health condition

  • Are a first responder

  • Have a prescription from a medical doctor.

To schedule an appointment at a FDOH testing site, call 321-454-7141.

Omni Healthcare is also offering testing at its Melbourne location. Residents seeking a test must meet on of the following criteria:


  • Have a low grade fever or cough

  • Over 45 years old with one chronic illness

  • Over 60 years old

  • First responder

  • Healthcare worker

  • Publix or Winn Dixie employee

To schedule an appointment with Omni Healthcare, call 321-802-5515 or 321-727-1973 or visit www.covid19testbrevard.com. Insurance will be billed for testing.

There were 77 reported cases of COVID-19 in Brevard as of Sunday.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
