Statewide Safer At Home Order; Coronavirus Around The State; Filing For Unemployment

By WMFE Staff
Published April 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
credit: PBS Newshour
After mounting pressure, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a safer at home order for the entire state of Florida this week, to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke to U.S. Representatives Greg Steube (R-FL 17th District) and Donna Shalala (D-FL 27th District) about their thoughts on the statewide safer at home order.

Coronavirus Around Florida 

Public media reporters across Florida also joined us, to share what the COVID-19 response has been like in their area. They included:

Unemployment 

Newly unemployed Floridians have struggled to file for unemployment benefits with the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). There have been issues with logging in, dropped calls and long waits, prompting Executive Director of the DEO, Ken Lawson, to apologize to those affected. Lawrence Mower with the Tampa Bay Times, joined us with more information.

WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
