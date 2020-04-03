© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Churches To Worship Remotely, Even Though DeSantis Says They Can Gather

By Amy Green
Published April 3, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT


One United Methodist Church leader overseeing some 700 congregations and campus ministries across the state says worship will remain at home. 

That’s as a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis excludes places of worship as “essential.” 

The conundrum comes as Christians prepare for Holy Week next week ahead of Easter, the holiest day on the Christian calendar when Jesus was resurrected. 

Bishop Ken Carter of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church says leaders feel worship must remain at home in a state with a large and aging population.  

“We tend to have government policies that have a very low social safety net and give very minimal direction to people, and so the church has felt like we need to exceed what the government was asking of our people.” 

Instead many congregations are gathering on the internet to worship, using programs like Facebook and Zoom. 

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
