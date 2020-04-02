Ninth TSA Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus at Orlando International Airport

The number of TSA workers who have tested positive for coronavirus at Orlando International Airport continue to rise.

A ninth TSA worker at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an email to staff Wednesday night, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said the officer’s last day at the checkpoint was March 16.

The officer is at home and will not return to work until they are cleared by a doctor.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will continue to deep clean checkpoints, work areas, break rooms, and the employee shuttle.

The board recommends workers practice good hygiene and stay at home if they are sick.

In the past month, more than 50 TSA screeners at airports across the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

TSA workers continue to work without N-95 masks, as the job is not considered "high risk" by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

