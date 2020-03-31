© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen Will Prepare Meals for Laid Off Orlando Workers, Families Wednesday and Thursday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 31, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Photo: Annie Spratt @anniespratt
Photo: Annie Spratt @anniespratt

Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen is coming to Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday to provide home-cooked meals for families in need. 


Andres’ team was most recently in Newark, New Jersey and Queens, New York. They will be joined by local chefs Kristoffer Anderson and Wendy Lopez. 

The menu includes fresh paella and gazpacho dinners for families experiencing financial hardship because of coronavirus. 

Residents can RSVP to pick up the meals at Reyes Mezcaleria in downtown Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 pm. 

Food will be distributed curbside and people should remain in their car and avoid making physical contact with staff and volunteers. 

World Central Kitchen has provided 350,000 meals a week in cities across America since the beginning of the pandemic. 


If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

