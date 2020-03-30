© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County could extend stay-at-home order

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 30, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings (center), Orange County Sheriff John Mina (left) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer (right) brief the media Monday. Photo: Orange County
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings (center), Orange County Sheriff John Mina (left) and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer (right) brief the media Monday. Photo: Orange County

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county could extend its stay at home order beyond April 9th.

The county is in the top five in the state in the number of positive coronavirus patients and as testing ramps up this week, that number is expected to rise.

"We will make that call based on the data that we have with our experience in Orange County," said Demings "It is likely, however, that when we get to April 9th we may have to extend that. We won’t make that decision until we begin to analyze the data."

As testing increases, the county is uncovering clusters of positive patients like the 8 Orlando International Airport TSA workers, nearly 200 cases in Orlando, and a cluster in Winter Garden.

Demings believes social distancing is the best way to limit the spread and keep hospitals from reaching capacity. There’s no current shortage of hospital beds in Orange County. 

"They still have beds. Our system is not overwhelmed and we want to keep it that way," said Orange County's Dr. Raul Pino. He's urging residents to use emergency rooms for life or death situations -- not primary care. 

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said many in the county are complying with the current stay-at-home order. Deputies issued only 15 warnings for violations of the order and no arrests over the weekend.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details