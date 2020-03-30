Lynx, SunRail Riders: Reduced Service Schedules Begin This Week

Lynx and SunRail will operate on a reduced schedule this week in order to comply with a countywide stay-at-home order.

Some Lynx buses will run less frequently Monday through Saturday, others not at all.

Sunday schedules will not be affected by this change.





Lynx spokesman Matt Friedman says the decision aligns with a countywide stay-at-home order.

“Now, we are asking customers if you’re sick please stay at home. Again, if you’re sick please stay at home. Essential travel only.”

Friedman says staff will continue to disinfect buses. Public restrooms at stations are closed to the public.

“Operationally, we’ve been strategic and efficient in effectively disinfecting our buses and our facilities for our employees and for you our customers because we do not want this to infiltrate our system.”

SunRail trains will run less frequently starting Tuesday to allow cars and equipment to be sanitized.





Amtrak has waived change fees, reduced coach and business class occupancy by 50 percent, and canceled routes with low ridership.

Space Coast Area Transit has closed bus terminals to the public, but increased its bus service and made fares free through April 30.

Votran has not announced any service changes.

