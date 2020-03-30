© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lynx, SunRail Riders: Reduced Service Schedules Begin This Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 30, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Photo: Ashley Gerlach @ashleygerlach
Photo: Ashley Gerlach @ashleygerlach

Lynx and SunRail will operate on a reduced schedule this week in order to comply with a countywide stay-at-home order.

Some Lynx buses will run less frequently Monday through Saturday, others not at all. 

Sunday schedules will not be affected by this change. 

Lynx spokesman Matt Friedman says the decision aligns with a countywide stay-at-home order. 

“Now, we are asking customers if you’re sick please stay at home. Again, if you’re sick please stay at home. Essential travel only.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13002_LYNX_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Friedman says staff will continue to disinfect buses. Public restrooms at stations are closed to the public. 

“Operationally, we’ve been strategic and efficient in effectively disinfecting our buses and our facilities for our employees and for you our customers because we do not want this to infiltrate our system.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/orange-county-clip-two.wav"][/audio]

SunRail trains will run less frequently starting Tuesday to allow cars and equipment to be sanitized.

Amtrak has waived change fees, reduced coach and business class occupancy by 50 percent, and canceled routes with low ridership.

Space Coast Area Transit has closed bus terminals to the public, but increased its bus service and made fares free through April 30. 

Votran has not announced any service changes.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details