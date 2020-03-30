© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Buyer Beware: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Says There's Been an Uptick in Scams Since Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 30, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
Photo: Fabian Blank @blankerwahnsinn
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried warned Floridians today that scams are up across the state as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Fried said the same thing happened after Hurricane Dorian.

Fried said they’ve gotten reports of fraudulent online companies claiming to get stimulus checks sooner and people going door-to-door impersonating cable companies. 

These companies usually ask for money and private information up-front. 

“Nine out of ten times, they’re scamming you. Don’t give out money, don’t give out your personal information, and just be smart.”

Fried says people can use theCheck-A-Charity tool on the Florida Department of Agriculture’s website to research non-profits before making a donation. 

She says the website also has a registry of consumer-safe businesses.

“You know make sure that you are going online, you’re checking out the companies, you’re finding out that they are actually valid and that they’re registered with the state or with the federal government.”

People who are scammed by a telemarketer should call 1-800-HELP-F-L-A.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
