Calls For Desantis To Issue Stay-At-Home Order; COVID-19 Impact On Restaurants

Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted pressure to shut down the state. Critics say he’s being too timid in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

We spoke to State Commissioner Nikki Fried and Dr. Vikek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States and a member of Vice President Joe Biden’s new Public Health Advisory Board, about why they believe stronger action is necessary.

Marko Predic, UF Health Jacksonville Infection Preventionist, also joined us for a closer look at the state’s response from a medical perspective.

Coronavirus’ Impact on the Hospitality Industry

While many of Florida’s restaurants remain open for drive-through and take out only, thousands have been laid off in the hospitality industry. Restaurant owners around the state sent a letter to the governor calling for immediate relief in the form of tax exemptions and other measures to ease the crisis, and also asked the public to sign a petition seeking financial relief.

Scott Schwartz, Chef and Owner of El Jefe Tex-Mex in Jacksonville, is involved in the campaign. He discussed his current situation and explained why loans alone won’t be enough. Richard Turner, General Counsel for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, joined him with more on the state of the industry and what can be done to help it.