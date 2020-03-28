© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Calls For Desantis To Issue Stay-At-Home Order; COVID-19 Impact On Restaurants

By WMFE Staff
Published March 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
GEORGE CALIN / ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP
/
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted pressure to shut down the state. Critics say he’s being too timid in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

We spoke to State Commissioner Nikki Fried and Dr. Vikek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States and a member of Vice President Joe Biden’s new Public Health Advisory Board, about why they believe stronger action is necessary.

Marko Predic, UF Health Jacksonville Infection Preventionist, also joined us for a closer look at the state’s response from a medical perspective.

Coronavirus’ Impact on the Hospitality Industry

While many of Florida’s restaurants remain open for drive-through and take out only, thousands have been laid off in the hospitality industry. Restaurant owners around the state sent a letter to the governor calling for immediate relief in the form of tax exemptions and other measures to ease the crisis, and also asked the public to sign a petition seeking financial relief.

Scott Schwartz, Chef and Owner of El Jefe Tex-Mex in Jacksonville, is involved in the campaign. He discussed his current situation and explained why loans alone won’t be enough. Richard Turner, General Counsel for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, joined him with more on the state of the industry and what can be done to help it.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida RoundupFlorida Roundup
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details