TSA Workers' Hours at Orlando International Airport Will be Reduced Starting Sunday

TSA workers at Orlando International Airport will start working a reduced schedule this Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As of Friday, seven screeners at the airport have tested positive for the virus in the past month.

Full-time and part-time TSA officers will get one paid day off each week.

In an email to officers, Assistant Federal Security Director-Screening Greg Hawko said the changes were made to reduce exposure.

Hawko says the schedule is temporary and will be re-evaluated based on changing passenger volumes, and that workers should remain on call during their time off.

The changes will not affect employees who are already on fourteen day paid leave because of an underlying health condition that puts them at a higher risk of infection.

Orlando International Airport has the second highest number of screeners who have tested positive for coronavirus after John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.