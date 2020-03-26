© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TSA Workers' Hours at Orlando International Airport Will be Reduced Starting Sunday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Photo: Eva Darron @evadarron
Photo: Eva Darron @evadarron

TSA workers at Orlando International Airport will start working a reduced schedule this Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As of Friday, seven screeners at the airport have tested positive for the virus in the past month.

Full-time and part-time TSA officers will get one paid day off each week.

In an email to officers, Assistant Federal Security Director-Screening Greg Hawko said the changes were made to reduce exposure.

Hawko says the schedule is temporary and will be re-evaluated based on changing passenger volumes, and that workers should remain on call during their time off.

The changes will not affect employees who are already on fourteen day paid leave because of an underlying health condition that puts them at a higher risk of infection.

Orlando International Airport has the second highest number of screeners who have tested positive for coronavirus after John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details