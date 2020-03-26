© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Than 70,000 Floridians Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 26, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
Graph: U.S. Department of Labor
The unemployment rate hit an all time high last week as coronavirus halts most of the U.S. economy. Of the 3.2 million Americans filing for benefits, 74,021 were in Florida.

Compare that to only 6,463 the previous week -- before many of the major shutdowns occurred in the state to help slow the spread of the virus.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity said those who were laid off due to the virus, or are in quarantine or caring for someone with COVID-19, are eligible to apply for benefits.
How to apply for Florida reemployment benefits.

The DEO is hiring an additional 100 employees to field calls from Floridians hoping to apply.

Florida's reemployment benefits top at $275 a week. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is easing some requirements for benefits, like proving beneficiaries are actively looking for another job.

Congress is moving through a bill that will provide direct relief to some Americans. The $2 trillion stimulus package passed in the Senate and now moves to the House.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
