Alexander Cartwright Confirmed As UCF President

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 25, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
UCF President Alexander Cartwright. Photo courtesy of UCF
UCF President Alexander Cartwright. Photo courtesy of UCF

The University of Central Florida has a new president. University of Missouri Chancellor, Dr. Alexander Cartwright was confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors during a virtual meeting on March 25. 

Cartwright is the sixth UCF president. He will start on April 13th. 

In a press release from the University, Cartwright said one of his most urgent priorities is helping UCF navigate the challenge of COVID-19, with students shifting to remote instruction and employees to remote work. 

He takes over from Thad Seymour Jr. who has been serving as interim president since the resignation of Dale Whittaker last year. 

 

Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
