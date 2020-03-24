© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Rise Of The Space Age Millennials

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Photo: Laura Forczyk

There’s a new generation leading the charge when it comes to space exploration -- millennials. These 20 and 30 year olds are entering the workforce and academia, driving innovation and pushing humanity farther into the solar system. So what’s motivating these millennials? And what’s different from the group of folks that came before them? We’ll chat with space policy analyst and author Laura Forczyk about her new book “Rise of the Space Age Millennials.

Then, can planets exist outside the orbit of a star? We’ll talk with our panel of experts about the fascinating observations of rogue planets -- how did they escape the gravity of their host star and how do we spot them?

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
