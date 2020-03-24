What are the symptoms of COVID-19?





Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Some people experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Usually these symptoms are mild and begin gradually.

Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms. Most people recover without needing any special treatment.

What if I have symptoms?

Call your health provider or county health development. It is important to call ahead before going to the office to help providers take steps to prevent the virus’ spread from you to others.

How can I avoid getting or spreading COVID-19?





Stay home when you are sick,

Avoid contact with people who are sick,

Get enough sleep and eat well-balanced meals,

Wash hands often,

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands,

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze,

Clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces like door knobs.

Where can I get more information?

Florida Department of Health call center, 866-779-6121

COVID-19@flhealth.gov

AdventHealth hotline, 877-VIRUSHQ

Florida Department of Health

Orange County Department of Health

Seminole County Department of Health

Volusia County Department of Health

Brevard County Department of Health

Osceola County Department of Health

Lake County Department of Health

Sumter County Department of Health

Source: Florida Department of Health and other sources.