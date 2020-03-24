Orlando International Airport Starts Screening Passengers from the Tri-State Area for Coronavirus

Florida Department of Health officials at Orlando International Airport are screening passengers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a directive aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

An executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis requires passengers traveling from coronavirus hot spots in the United States to be screened at Florida airports and to self-isolate for fourteen days.





Anybody who has traveled from the New York City area in the last three weeks is also required to self isolate for three weeks and to report any close contacts they have had with people in Florida.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown says the checks have gone smoothly so far.

“Those officials, they're being supported by ten National Guardsmen. And then of course we have Orlando Police Department airport division that is supporting them from a law enforcement standpoint. We haven’t had any incidents whatsoever at this point.”

Brown says passengers fill out a questionnaire as part of the screening process including information about where they’re staying during their visit to allow for follow-up.

“But, it’s similar if you’ve flown in in the old days when you had to fill out paper declarations and where you were staying when you were on immigrations. The same kind of process. So, those locations are known. That’s been filed with the health department, so they know to follow-up with them at those locations.”

The airport has forty five direct flights from the three states on a daily basis.



To read the full executive order,click on the link.

