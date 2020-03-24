© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Ron DeSantis Waives Work Requirements for Food Assistance Programs

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
Photo: Sven Scheuermeier @sveninho
Photo: Sven Scheuermeier @sveninho

Governor Ron DeSantis has waived work requirements for people applying for food stamps. It will make it easier for people to get benefits if they are laid off because of coronavirus. 

People applying for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will no longer need to show they’re working full or part-time or enrolled in a training program. 

United Against Poverty Orlando’s Executive Director Eric Gray says this won’t change requirements for people already receiving assistance. 

“So the people that it will impact the most will be the people who are laid off in the immediate future. We don't know what numbers those are going to look like yet.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/eric-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

Gray says case workers at their site are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking help to enroll in the SNAP program. 

Jewish Family Services Director Philip Flynn III says more people have also been calling their center for help applying for these benefits in the last 2 weeks. 

“By removing the work requirements, by removing that speed bump, it allows the new families coming on the system to streamline faster and not be even more concerned about where’s my next job while I’m trying to feed my family.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/phillip-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

The Governor’s executive order also waives work requirements for people receiving funds through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details