We Answer Your Coronavirus Questions By Allison Aubrey Published March 23, 2020 at 3:03 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen Soldiers in face masks maintain a checkpoint in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Sunday. Malaysian government issued a movement order to the public starting from March 18 until March 31 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.Vincent Thian/AP The COVID-19 numbers continue to soar and questions keep mounting. Who's getting sick, who's most vulnerable and when will life go back to normal? We'll answer those and other coronavirus questions.