Orlando Magic Team up With Local Nonprofit to Provide Meals

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac also says he’ll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.

He says the breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, and a nurse will be on site for the pickups. Issac says, “We cannot just sit on our hands while this is going on.”