Kids Can Now Get Free Breakfasts and Lunches at Central Florida Schools

Kids can pick up free breakfast and lunch at Central Florida schools.

Orange County Public Schools handed out more than 520 meals in the first half hour of opening the 50 distribution sites throughout the district. The packs include milk, juice, cereal, and lunch items like pizza.





Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says they’ll continue to offer students eighteen years old and younger two breakfasts and a lunch through April 15.

"There is no requirement to produce identification. Just come and tell us how many children you have in the car and we will take care of them."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/barbara-clip-one-2.wav"][/audio]

Senior Director of the OCPS Food and Nutrition Program Lora Gilbert says transportation, security, police, and food service staff are handing out the meals.

Meals for the weekend will be distributed on Fridays.

“Friday we’re hoping to hand out meals for Saturday and Sunday so then we can start again on Monday.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13002_LUNCHES_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Each pack contains milk, juice, a breakfast item like cereal, and lunch items like PB&J and pizza.













Osceola, Volusia, and Seminole Counties also started to give out free breakfasts and lunches today.

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.