Here's What the Orange County Convention Center Drive-Thru Testing Center Looks Like

A drive through testing center at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot will open midweek.

WMFE visited the parking lot where the testing site is being set up.

A few national guardsmen are patrolling the Destination Parking Lot where the drive thru testing center will open.

A single white tent greets drivers at the entrance to the lot where people will check in.

Then bright orange cones guide them to the next tent for screening.

After that a maze of cones either directs people to eight tents for testing...

...or out of the lot.

The Florida National Guard is in charge of managing the site. The center is expected to open Wednesday. Only people with symptoms in line with CDC guidelines will be tested.