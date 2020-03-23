© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's What the Orange County Convention Center Drive-Thru Testing Center Looks Like

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A drive through testing center at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot will open midweek. 

WMFE visited the parking lot where the testing site is being set up.  

A few national guardsmen are patrolling the Destination Parking Lot where the drive thru testing center will open. 

A single white tent greets drivers at the entrance to the lot where people will check in. 

[caption id="attachment_149805" align="alignnone" width="743"]

first-photo-2-743x495.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

Then bright orange cones guide them to the next tent for screening.

[caption id="attachment_149806" align="alignnone" width="743"]

screener-tent-743x495.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

After that a maze of cones either directs people to eight tents for testing...

[caption id="attachment_149808" align="alignnone" width="743"]

testing-tents-on-the-ground-743x495.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_149809" align="alignnone" width="743"]

another-testing-tent-743x495.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

...or out of the lot.

[caption id="attachment_149807" align="alignnone" width="743"]

go-home-743x495.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

The Florida National Guard is in charge of managing the site. The center is expected to open Wednesday. Only people with symptoms in line with CDC guidelines will be tested. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details