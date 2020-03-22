© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Begins COVID-19 Testing, Plans To Sample Asymptomatic Residents To Map Spread

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Orange County officials unveiled plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19. Photo: Orange TV
As testing for COVID-19 ramps up in Central Florida, Orange County says it will also test people not showing symptoms to help uncover the spread of the virus. Orange County received 150 test kits Sunday.

County officials said they will randomly sample asymptomatic residents who are near people who tested positive.

"We will go to random places in the community based on criteria that we have established and start testing random individuals," said Orange County's Dr. Raul Pino. "The idea is that it could give us a better idea how the infection is distributing through our community."

 He plans to share the geographical information publicly to help map the spread.  

The county will also start testing high-risk individuals by appointment only, adhering to strict guidelines set by the CDC when determining who gets testing

“We only have 150 test kits and we are not guaranteed we are going to receive any more," said Pino. "Although we are on the priority list, we don’t know how regular those are.”

Residents showing symptoms can call 407-723-5004 to see if they are eligible for testing and make an appointment. People are not advised to drive to the center without an appointment.

A state-run drive-through testing site is slated to open Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
