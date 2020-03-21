© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Publix Hiring "Thousands" To Meet Unprecedented Demand Over Coronavirus

By Amy Green
Published March 21, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
Toilet paper was gone from the shelves at the Publix on South Dale Mabry and West Neptune Street in South Tampa earlier this week. Credit: WUSF Public Media
Publix says it wants to hire “thousands of associates” by the end of March to respond to unprecedented demand prompted by COVID-19. 

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain says it wants to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers across its seven-state operating area. 

That includes distribution centers in Lakeland and Orlando. 

Publix is encouraging applications from those faced with joblessness because of the coronavirus. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
