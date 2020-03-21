© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Commissioner Fried Calls For Statewide "Stay-At-Home" Order

By Amy Green
Published March 21, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus. 

She says the order would be similar to ones in California, Illinois and New York. 

The order would close all non-essential businesses for “a reasonable timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed.” 

Fried says the data show that Florida, the nation’s third-most populous state, is a week behind California, which has experienced a broader spread of the coronavirus. 

She acknowledges the economic impact but says that closing some businesses while allowing others to remain open creates confusion and uncertainty. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
