Third Orlando International Airport Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Employee Parking Lot Closes

A third TSA officer at the Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia, who supervises Transportation Security Administration operations at the airport, says two officers have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

One hasn’t worked at the checkpoint since Monday, the other was at the airport as recently as Wednesday.

In two emails sent to workers only hours apart, he says the officers are recovering at home and will not come back to work until a doctor clears them.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will continue deep-cleaning checkpoints, along with break rooms, work areas, and employee shuttles.

Assistant Federal Security Director Greg Hawko says the employee parking lot will close tomorrow at 3 a.m.

In an email sent to workers, he says employees will only be allowed to park on the B side of the terminal garage, unless they want to pay for parking on the A side of the garage.

GOAA will continue to operate the employee shuttle.

The first TSA worker at MCO to contract the coronavirus, Andrea Silas, was diagnosed last week. With these announcements Friday, there are now a total of three TSA workers at the airport who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The airport recommends workers do the following to prevent the spread of the virus:





Wear gloves in all positions

Authorize frontline personnel whose security screening tasks require them to routinely come into close contact with the traveling public to wear surgical masks if they choose to do so

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes with hands

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if sick

TSA workers at airports in California, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio have tested positive for coronavirus. For a map of the airports that have been affected, click on the link.

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip.