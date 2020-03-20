Florida's largest county closes beaches, most businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.

The order appears to go beyond other state and local orders in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited restaurants to take-out and delivery. An eighth death was reported in the state.