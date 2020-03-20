© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Amid coronavirus threat, Florida lawmakers OK $93.2B budget

By WMFE Staff
Published March 20, 2020 at 2:37 AM EDT
Photo: Micheile Henderson @micheile
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Florida lawmakers have brought their 2020 session to a close. Before adjourning on Thursday afternoon, the Legislature approved a $93.2 billion budget that is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The budget document includes $500 million in new spending to boost the minimum pay of new teachers, 3% raises for state workers and $300 million in extra reserves to help address the economic hardship wrought by the outbreak.

The budget also includes $25 million requested by the governor for direct costs to contain the virus. Already there's talk about a special session if the money runs short.

