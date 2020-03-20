A Look At The Effects The Coronavirus Is Havng On Nursing Homes And Schools

Health officials in Florida fear the virus is present in nearly two dozen long-term care facilities.

Hospitals and nursing homes transfer patients back and forth. Some Florida hospitals are equipped to handle coronavirus patients, but nursing homes are not. More drive-thru testing sites are popping up to identify who has the disease.

Alexandra Glorioso, Politico reporter, and Brian Lee, Executive Director Families for Better Care, spoke about the interactions between hospitals and nursing homes.

Meanwhile, school has been out across Florida for a week. Public schools have closed down for at least a couple of weeks in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Classrooms are moving online and state tests have been cancelled.

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN Education Reporter, and Fedrick Ingram, President of Florida Education Association, discussed the massive changes made to public education.