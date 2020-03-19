© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The University of Central Florida Says Classes will Continue to be Virtual This Summer

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
Classes will continue to be virtual during the summer semester. Photo: Omar Roque @olroque
The University of Central Florida announced today that students will continue to take classes online for another semester.

UCF says it is taking the step to prioritize personal wellness and practice social distancing.

The University of Central Florida says classes will continue to be taught online through the Summer Semester that begins May 11. 

In a statement, Interim President Dr. Thad Seymour, Jr. says the decision was made ahead of time to give faculty and students the chance to adjust plans. 

Residence halls will be cleared of remaining students in a staggered manner to allow for social distancing.

Staff will work with residents to find permanent housing and accommodations will be made for students with special situations.

