© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love Will Have to Wait as Weddings are Put on Hold at Local Courthouses Because of Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
Weddings are on hold at Central Florida courthouses until further notice. Photo: Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao
Weddings are on hold at Central Florida courthouses until further notice. Photo: Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao

The Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office joined offices throughout Central Florida today that are ending in-person wedding ceremonies until further notice.

Couples in the county will have to wait at least another month to get married at the courthouse.


The Florida Supreme Court has ordered courthouses to suspend jury trials, and limit in-person services to those essential to public health, through March 27.

Osceola County Clerk of Court Armando Ramirez says his office will continue to hear first appearances 

"The only exemptions that we are going to continue performing are constitutional exemptions. Such as when a person is arrested. The person must be brought in before a judge to assert the charges. These are constitutional rights."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/armando-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Ramirez says marriage ceremonies are on hold until further notice while passport services will start up again on April 13.  

“But as we keep listening to the news and further instruction from the national level and state level, we will be able to restore some of these functions that have been suspended temporarily.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13011_CLERK_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Orange, Volusia, and Seminole County Clerk of Courts Offices have also stopped in-person marriage ceremonies, but will continue to process marriage and passport applications. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details