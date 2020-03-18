© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
For Those Affected Economically, Gov. DeSantis Says Relief Is Coming

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis briefs Floridians about changes to K-12 schooling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Florida Channel
Governor Ron DeSantis said relief is coming for those impacted financially by business closures and slowdowns due to the coronavirus.

Fears of the virus spreading have shut down business across the state -- including theme parks, resorts and bars. Small businesses are affected by people staying in and practicing social distancing.

DeSantis activated an emergency SBA loan program for businesses in the state that hire between two and 100 employees. They’re eligible for up to $50,000 dollars in loans, interest free for a year.

The state is asking the federal government for even more help. "Senator [Marco] Rubio and I talked about where we did $50 million for the bridge loan here, [the federal government is] looking to do something even more significant, which I think will be very, very important."

The Trump administration announced a proposal to start sending all Americans direct relief payments, with hopes of delivering them by April 6.

"You're going to have people who are living paycheck to paycheck, who were involved with industries that were doing very well, and they were gainfully employed, and they're all of a sudden not going to have a job, and we hope that that's a short term thing," said DeSantis.

Brendan Byrne
