AP VoteCast: Florida primary marked by coronavirus concerns

By WMFE Staff
Published March 18, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT
Photo: Element 5 Digital @element5digital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Florida cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary during a pandemic that has stunted travel, closed schools, forced millions of workers to stay home and canceled campaign rallies.

Many voters expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Florida.

VoteCast also found voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Florida primary.

