Tell Us Your Coronavirus Story

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
coronavirus-social-3

The story of the novel coronavirus' impact on Central Florida is changing day-by-day. We need your help to better report on it.

Public radio stations WMFE and WMFV want you to take a survey and tell us how you're handling the fallout of COVID-19. Your stories will help us report what's happening to Central Florida families and will shape what questions we ask people in health care and government.

Click here to take the WMFE coronavirus survey, and thank you in advance.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
