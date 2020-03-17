NASA Chief Orders Telework For All Non-Essential Staff Amid COVID-19 Concerns

NASA is requiring mandatory teleworking for its civil servants and contracts amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus -- the order includes workers at Kennedy Space Center.

Agency administrator Jim Bridenstine is elevating all NASA facilities to a so “Stage 3 Response Framework” requiring teleworking for any non-essential staff. He said only mission-essential personnel will be given access to NASA facilities.

Bridenstine said only a limited number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the move is a precautionary measure. "It is imperative that we take this pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and our communities.

NASA held an agency-wide teleworking test earlier this month as concerns over coronavirus began to grow.