Joe Biden Wins As Coronavirus Looms Over Florida Primary

By Amy Green
Published March 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
former-vice-president-joe-biden-left-and-sen-bernie-sanders-i-vt-greet-one-another-before-they-participate-in-a-democratic-presidential-primary-debate
AP
/
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic winner in the Florida primary. 

The victory comes in an extraordinary election, as COVID-19 has brought the country to a virtual standstill. 

Across Florida schools, bars and nightclubs closed. State leaders advised restrictions on restaurants and beaches, and businesses ordered employees to work from home. 

But voters trickled into voting places, preserving a fundamental concept of democracy -- voting. 

“We’ve seen people who if they didn’t vote, early vote, they have made an effort to get to the polls in numbers that are really amazing, given the circumstances," says former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, speaking on behalf of the Biden campaign. "We’re in uncharted territory.” 

Biden also won in Illinois, putting him closer to clinching the Democratic nomination. Florida is considered a crucial swing state in the general election.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
