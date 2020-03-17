Joe Biden Wins As Coronavirus Looms Over Florida Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic winner in the Florida primary.

The victory comes in an extraordinary election, as COVID-19 has brought the country to a virtual standstill.

Across Florida schools, bars and nightclubs closed. State leaders advised restrictions on restaurants and beaches, and businesses ordered employees to work from home.

But voters trickled into voting places, preserving a fundamental concept of democracy -- voting.

“We’ve seen people who if they didn’t vote, early vote, they have made an effort to get to the polls in numbers that are really amazing, given the circumstances," says former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, speaking on behalf of the Biden campaign. "We’re in uncharted territory.”

Biden also won in Illinois, putting him closer to clinching the Democratic nomination. Florida is considered a crucial swing state in the general election.