© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears

By WMFE Staff
Published March 17, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDT
Happy Primary Day! Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Happy Primary Day! Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.

State health officials have been working with local supervisors of elections to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers have been moved.

Although some municipalities have local contests, the main race is between the two remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had voted by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details