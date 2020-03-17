Candidates Turn To Online Organizing As Florida Primary Proceeds Amid Coronavirus

Campaigns turned to phone calls and online organizing rather than rallies and door-knocking as the Florida primary went ahead Tuesday amid fears over COVID-19.

Florida was one of three states to hold presidential primaries as the novel coronavirus tested the most fundamental aspect of democracy -- voting.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz, speaking on behalf of Joe Biden, says the campaign was relying on social media to make sure voters knew they still had time to vote.

“Thankfully in the 21st century we do have the ability to reach far more people than we ever could before. The advent of modern technology to do that outreach through social media, through telephonic communication and through outreach through the media.”

Meanwhile Bernie Sanders’ campaign says a series of online programs drew millions of views. The polls close at 7 p.m.