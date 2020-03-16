Ex-Governor's Candidate in Florida says he's Entering Rehab

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he's entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state's highest office.

A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.