Ex-Governor's Candidate in Florida says he's Entering Rehab

By WMFE Staff
Published March 16, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum on the steps of the Old Capitol during the Never Again Rally. Photo: Adam Watson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he's entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state's highest office.

A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.

