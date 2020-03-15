Coronovirus Siphons Money from Florida Teachers, Tax Breaks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a state budget heavily influenced by an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

With uncertainty over how the outbreak could affect the state's economy, lawmakers agreed to add an additional $300 million to the state's reserves -- in case government revenues fall dramatically because of a downturn in the economy.

To free up the money, lawmakers have had to scale back proposals that would boost teacher pay and downsize tax breaks. The budget is the final item of business for Florida lawmakers before adjourning in several days.