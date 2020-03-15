Answering Questions About The Coronavirus In Florida
Florida’s COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases are growing, and Floridians are receiving guidance from state public health officials that is sometimes confusing.
More Floridians have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as cases have shown-up across the state. Disney World and Universal theme parks will be closing. Local officials are closing-down big events. There is a lack of tests for the disease, and sometimes vague and confusing information from the state’s Department of Health.
Joining us to discuss and answer questions surrounding COVID-19 were:
- Mary Mayhew, Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration
- Glenn Witshire, Acting Director of Port Everglades, the cruise ship and cargo port in Fort Lauderdale
- Julio Ochoa, Health News Florida Editor for WUSF
- Dr. Joseph Sirven, Neurologist, Mayo Clinic
- Danielle Prieur, WMFE Reporter