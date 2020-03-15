Answering Questions About The Coronavirus In Florida

Florida’s COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases are growing, and Floridians are receiving guidance from state public health officials that is sometimes confusing.

More Floridians have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as cases have shown-up across the state. Disney World and Universal theme parks will be closing. Local officials are closing-down big events. There is a lack of tests for the disease, and sometimes vague and confusing information from the state’s Department of Health.

Joining us to discuss and answer questions surrounding COVID-19 were:

