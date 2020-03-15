3rd Death Confirmed in Florida as Coronavirus Spreads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a third person has died in the state from an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

Health officials announced the latest fatality as the state banned most visitors from Florida nursing homes as the coronavirus has likely spread into the general population.





Gov. Ron DeSantis banned on Saturday nursing homes from accepting visitors for 30 days except when a patient is near death.

The latest victim's infection had no known link to travel. The state's number of infections passed 60 on Saturday. The state also announced that low-income students will still get free and reduced-cost meals while schools are closed.