Legislature Goes to Overtime on Budget as it Wraps up Other Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is going to overtime to complete the state budget while wrapping up other business on the last day of its 60-day session.

Lawmakers passed bills Friday paving the way for teacher raises and expanding a school voucher program, among other items.

But the budget remains unsettled and is becoming more complicated because of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers are trying to figure out the impact the virus might have on revenue in a state that relies heavily on tourism at a time when people are canceling travel plans.