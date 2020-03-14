© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Could be Knockout Punch for Sanders’ 2020 Campaign

By WMFE Staff
Published March 14, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT
Photo: Element 5 Digital @element5digital
MIAMI (AP) — Florida and its 219 delegates could be the knockout punch for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders after a dismal showing in the Michigan primary.

The Florida primary election next Tuesday will be closely watched by people across the nation.

The Vermont senator said he would stay in the race and debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.

Biden's advisers are banking on a Florida victory that is so overwhelming that it sends a clear message that he is much better positioned than Sanders in a state considered a must-win for President Donald Trump.

Central Florida NewsBernie Sanders2020 election
