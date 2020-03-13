I4 Votes Focuses On Voter Voices To Report The 2020 Election

The presidential election is just months away, and Florida is expected to play a key role in deciding the next president of the United States.

WMFE has teamed up with WUSF public media in Tampa to bring you coverage of the issues that are important to residents along the I-4 Corridor, in a collaboration we’re calling I-4 Votes.

To get a sense of what matters to voters we conducted an informal survey online and in person. Over the past few weeks our reporters have been using the information we collected to report on some of the issues that matter most to people as they prepare to vote, including healthcare, the environment, immigration and guns.

Intersection's Matthew Peddie talks with WUSF news director Mary Shedden and political reporter Steve Newborn, and WMFE's Abe Aboraya about the goals of the collaboration.