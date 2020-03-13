Florida Department of Education Says Schools Out for the Next Two Weeks

The Florida Department of Education has directed all school districts in the state to close for the next two weeks in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The school districts in Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole, and Osceola Counties say schools will close through March 27, with classes set to resume on March 30. Extracurricular activities and state testing will be postponed for two weeks.





Volusia County Schools says teachers in the district already have a plan for virtual instruction. Students with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to self-isolate. Absences will be excused and makeup work will be accepted. Students who return from cruises or who travel internationally should self-isolate for fourteen days.





Brevard County Schools says no external guests including clubs or church groups will be allowed on school grounds over the next two weeks. All field trips and overnight athletic events have been canceled. Maintenance staff are deep-cleaning buildings and teachers are working on a plan for online instruction. Students who are absent with flu-like symptoms and who have a doctor’s note or travel documents will be excused. Students who return from cruises or who travel internationally should self-isolate for fourteen days.





Osceola County Schools says the district will work to reschedule extracurricular activities including sports events that are canceled because of the closure. End of year events like prom, grad-bash, awards night, and graduation ceremonies with large crowds will be re-evaluated after March 30. Teachers have a plan in place for online instruction.





For up-to-date information on coronavirus from Central Florida's NPR News Stations, click on the link.